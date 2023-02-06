Donnalyn Bartolome Draws Flak *Again* For Her Controversial Post About Pregnancy

Just weeks after her viral "out of touch" post about going back to work, Donnalyn Bartolome is under fire *again* for her controversial comment about pregnancy. ICYMI, the vlogger posted a screenshot of her interaction with a netizen who was dealing with insecurities after giving birth.

"Grabe sobrang ganda niyo po. Nakaka-insecure po talaga, lalo pag tumitingin na 'ko sa salamin after birth," the netizen commented on one of Donnalyn's posts, to which she replied: "Mommy isipin mo nalang binuntis ka... Sobrang ganda mo siguro. Ako walang bumubuntis. Parang talo mo 'ko sa ganda, wag ka na ma-insecure diyan ha. I'm sure maganda ka. Smile ka na, yie."

Donnalyn's reply garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some defended the social media influencer, several netizens thought that she could've worded her comment better.

"Donnalyn could've simply wrote [that] being a mother is one of the most beautiful things in the world, you are beautiful," one comment reads. "Pero hindi, she had to make dagdag to make it about her, as always."

As of writing, Donnalyn has not commented on the issue.