Donny Pangilinan On Love Team Partner Belle Mariano: 'We're in a happy place right now'

Donny Pangilinan recently sat down for an interview with Karen Davila where he had nothing but nice words to say about his on-screen partner, Belle Mariano.

Uploaded on Karen's YouTube channel on January 22, Donny invited Karen to his bachelor pad where the 23-year-old actor talked about growing up in a showbiz family, moving into his own place, and his love life.

The actor, who's been paired with Belle on TV and movie projects such as the teen rom-com He's Into Her and Love Is Color Blind, shared that he first met Belle in 2018. He shared, "We didn't do much together. We just played Mobile Legends and talked a bit." The actor said that he only got to know Belle better through go-sees and screen tests in 2019.

Karen then asked the burning question, "Kayo ba talaga ni Belle?" Donny responded, "Belle and I are in a happy place right now. We're very grateful for our situation and blessed to be an inspiration to people, hopefully. We're blessed to be having these projects together."

The actor also shared that he and Belle are "very close," and Donny revealed some things he likes about his on-screen partner: "What I like about her is she's herself. Sometimes, to a fault, but in a good way. She separates herself, goes with what she thinks, and doesn't care about what other people say. I really admire that about her, she doesn't let anyone affect her, and she's very focused."

Karen also touched on the topic where Donny defended Belle after she was bashed by fans. He said, "You're in showbiz, what can you expect? But we tell each other, those voices don't matter. Who do you put your trust in ba or all your worries, is it them? First of all, we don't know them and they don't know us. Belle is so talented, she has so much ahead of her and I'm just happy that I get to witness this journey."

Donny also revealed that he's just himself when he's with Belle. He said, "Sometimes, when I'm with people I'm not super close to, it's hard to open up and hard for me to you know, move without thinking too much. But with her, it's chill lang."

To those who are curious, Donny also let us in on his ligaw style and it's good to know that in this digital day and age, the actor still prefers to do it the old-fashioned way. "I'm the type of guy who likes writing letters," he told Karen. "Maybe send flowers or something, that's not really digital and can't be seen online. Kasi, nowadays, those are so rare."

