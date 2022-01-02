Eian Rances Greets Alexa Ilacad A Happy New Year: 'Thank you for being you'

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Eian Rances took to Twitter to write a ~very special~ New Year's greeting for singer and actress Alexa Ilacad.

Eian, whose acting credits include the 2019 film LSS, wrote, "The last few months have been a roller coaster ride, but all worth it kasi andoon ka. Thank you for being you. Happy new year @alexilacad."

Alexa responded to Eian's tweet by writing, "Happy new year sa inyo ni Gifu."

Eian's sweet gestures did not stop on social media. Prior to his New Year's greeting for the actress, Eian sent Alexa gorgeous red and pink roses on December 28. Alexa shared the post in her Instagram Stories which was then shared by a fan account.

The note that came with the flowers reads, "Maglalakbay patungo sa kung saan. Kahit walang kasiguraduhan. Daladala ang pagkakasunduan na tayo lang ang may alam."

Both Alexa and Eian appeared as celebrity housemates in the 10th season of the reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother.