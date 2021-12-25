Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon Celebrate Felize's First Christmas

It's a special kind of holiday for former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon as they celebrated their first Christmas as a family with Felize.

On Instagram, Elisse has been posting updates as the family waited for Christmas to arrive.

In one post, the actress shared photos of their noche buena spread, and Elisse wrote, "Our first Christmas! Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Elisse proudly shared that she personally prepped and cooked for the family's Christmas dinner and detailed the yummy menu the family had for Christmas eve.

Elisse and McCoy, who met on the set of Pinoy Big Brother in 2016, introduced Felize to the world in November in an episode of the reality TV show. In an interview with Pep.ph that same month, McCoy said that they waited to introduce their baby to the public out of concern for being scrutinized online. The actor said, Ako kasi, never naging ready sa pagre-reveal ng anak namin kasi aminin natin, ang social media ang nagiging buhay ng tao ngayong pandemic. Kung baga, may isang mali ka lang makita, ang dami puwede magsabi ng hindi maganda."