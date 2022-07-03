Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon Had The Most ~*Romantic*~ Anniversary Date At This Sweet Homestay In Batangas

Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon recently celebrated their anniversary, and to make things extra special, the couple rented a super romantic homestay in Batangas which was featured in Elisse's vlog uploaded on July 2.

According to Esquire, the homestay, which can be booked via Airbnb, sits on the foothills of Mt. Batulao and offers scenic views of Nasugbu's surrounding mountains. Located in Calaca, Batangas, the luxury retreat sits on top of a hill and offers 84 square meters of space adorned with mid-century furniture.

Continue reading below ↓

Promoting the vlog in an Instagram post, Elisse wrote, "Another year of togetherness, growth, and trials… It's never easy but I’m thankful for all of it. Happy anniversary to us. Mahal kita, @mccoydeleon."

According to the actress, they celebrated ahead of time as they both might have work on the exact date of their anniversary.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, McCoy posted a tribute to Elisse on Instagram where he shared, "Noong sinubukan natin ulit noon, alam natin na hindi magiging madali. Alam natin na marami tayong pagdadaanan ulit pero ito tayo ngayon magkasama pa rin. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pag-diskubre natin sa isa't isa at sa mundo. Kinakaya maabot ang pangarap ng magkasama."

Continue reading below ↓

He added, "Hindi man malaprinsesang buhay ang naibibigay ko sa'yo, gagawa't gagawa ako ng paraan sa abot ng aking makakaya, maibigay ko ang kasiyahan mo dahil mahal kita."

Ending his note, McCoy wrote, "Happy anniversary sa atin, Elisse ko. Palagi kitang nasa dasal ko, promise. I love you."

Watch the full vlog here:

MORE ON MCLISSE:

Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon's Daughter, Felize, Had The Most Adorbs First Birthday Photoshoot

Aww, McCoy De Leon Surprised Elisse Joson With A Romantic Dinner Date For Valentine's Day

Elisse Joson Says McCoy De Leon Wasn't Her *Rebound* During Their PBB Stint