Are Elisse Joson And McCoy De Leon On *Good Terms* Again?

Weeks after McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson made headlines for their controversial breakup, the two were *spotted* with their daughter Felize at an amusement park in Tagaytay.

A fan shared her experience meeting Elisse and McCoy through a video, which quickly went viral on TikTok. "Sobrang ganda at sexy [ni Ma'am Elisse]. Sobrang cutie din ni Felize," says the fan. "Sobrang bait po nila, kinausap pa po si baby kahit tulog."

On January 16, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Elisse's photos are now back on McCoy's Instagram page after he allegedly deleted them at the height of the controversy.

Now, everyone's asking the same question: Are Elisse and McCoy on *good terms* again? While there are fans who happily expressed their support, some netizens also couldn't help but air out their disapproval. As of writing, however, neither Elisse nor McCoy has commented on the speculations.

