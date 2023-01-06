Elisse Joson Called McCoy De Leon *The One* Weeks Before Breakup: 'I don't see anybody else'

Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon have officially broken up. The actor and former Hashtags member confirmed it himself on his Instagram stories, shortly after rumors of alleged cheating with another woman sent the internet into a frenzy. “Wala po [involved] na ibang tao ang pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala po kayo,” he wrote.

Naturally, netizens are curious about Elisse’s side of the story—and while the actress has kept mum about the issue since McCoy's post, a now-viral interview of hers recorded last December 10 was unearthed by curious onlookers.

“I don’t see anybody else,” she said at the sidelines of her contract signing with beauty expert Cathy Valencia in Taguig, when asked if she sees McCoy as "The One." Further, she also spoke of their efforts to overcome their differences, including little disagreements. “Di puwede na ‘pag may nakita kang negative trait sa partner mo, ‘I don’t like that’ and leave,” she said. “You have to work at it. What we do now is to grow together.”

While she told the press they’re going strong, she was a bit apprehensive when asked about the possibility of ringing wedding bells soon. “Really, that is the goal. But realistically, we want to be prepared with the baby. Honestly, he’s not ready—‘yun naman talaga. We have to prepare para maayos ang steps. That’s where it will lead naman, but no pressure to anybody.”

