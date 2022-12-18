Aww, Ella Pangilinan Is Now Engaged To Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend

You guysss, it’s official: Ella Pangilinan is living happily ever after! The celebrity daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, and it’s one of the most *kilig* low-key proposals ever!

“Best Christmas present ever,” Ella wrote, posting photos showing her longtime partner Enrique Miranda down on one knee and a ~*glowing*~ photo of herself wearing her engagement ring.

In the comments section, their celebrity friends, including Iza Calzado and KC Concepcion, expressed their well wishes for the happy couple’s new milestone.

Of course, Ella’s ~supportive~ siblings Hannah and Donny also showered her with love. “God listens,” the former wrote, while the actor penned the sweetest "I love you both" shoutout for the newly-engaged sis and her fiancé.

Congratulations, lovebirds!