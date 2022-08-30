Ellen Adarna Plans To Have A Baby With Derek Ramsay In 2024 ‘For Good Luck’

Ellen Adarna has been doing a pretty great job in balancing work, endorsements, and being a hands-on momma to her son Elias. However, the celebrity mom will ~officially~ be taking a break from showbiz to focus on having a baby with her beau, Derek Ramsay.

“I made a promise to myself na tutok muna ako kay Elias until he is seven,” she shared when asked if she’s planning to get back to acting. “I want to be with my son. Kasi magkatabi kaming matulog. He sleeps with us. So hindi pa ako ready.”

The actress wants to focus on taking care of herself and her family, as she plans to have another baby in 2024 (a.k.a the Year of the Dragon) “for good luck.” Ellen has Chinese roots, ICYDK.

She even calculated that she would need to get pregnant by next year to give birth in time. “Next year na ako mabuntis […] One last na lang, and hopefully it’s a girl.”

We’re cheering you on, Ellen and Derek!

