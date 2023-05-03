Aww! Ellen Adarna Only Has Nice Things To Say About John Lloyd Cruz's *Rumored GF* Isabel Santos

In a world full of ~drama~, we don’t often see celebrity exes on good terms after they've ended their relationship, which is why it’s a refreshing sight to see Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz continuously being supportive of each other’s current partners. Case in point: The actress had the *best thing* to say about JLC’s rumored romance with Filipina artist Isabel Santos.

Ellen recently revealed that she has already met Isabel several times, particularly when JLC would pick up Elias, but they only had the chance to exchange greetings so far. “Just, ‘hi, hello.’ Di ba, sinusundo ni John Lloyd si Elias? Pag sinusundo ni John Lloyd, then I’ll bring him to the car and then she was there. We say hi, hello. I acknowledge them,” she shares.

The actress also said that she’s happy for her ex-BF and wishes them well. “Be happy for them? Yes, of course, kasi makikita yan ni Elias eh,” says Ellen. “Sana naman happy and harmonious din ang relationship nila kasi magiging standard yan na this is the loving family, loving couple or mother and father should be like.”

Instagram/johnlloydcruz83

In a previous interview, JLC also expressed his appreciation for Ellen’s husband, Derek Ramsay, for being a ~*good influence*~ on his son Elias. He said, “Ang [ganda] ng ginagawa ni Derek para sa anak ko. Four years old pa lang [siya] pero parang matured na. […] ‘Kung hindi ganun si Derek, hindi ko alam kung anong ugali ngayon ni Elias.’” Aww!

Elias will grow up so, so loved, that’s for sure!