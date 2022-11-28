Ellen Adarna Responds To A Netizen Who Asked Why She Doesn’t Post ‘Inuman’ Photos Anymore

Ellen Adarna is no doubt a glowing mom! The actress, who has been sharing the sweetest family snaps since tying the knot with Derek Ramsay and enjoying their life outside of showbiz with her son Elias, opened up about how motherhood changed her.

It all started when the actress posted beach photos of their recent vacay, looking radiant and happy that a certain netizen couldn’t resist commenting, “Ang ganda na ng nakikitang post ni Elena. Di gaya dati puro nasa inuman at lasing,” coupled with peace and kiss emojis.

Ellen, proving that she’s not one to be fazed by *shady* comments, replied, “I have a son now dai, di na pwedeng pakawala. Before, I had all the right to live my life to the fullest. Life is good.”

Ellen, who's known for her illustrious background as an heiress of one of Cebu's most prominent families, had a happy-go-lucky lifestyle before she became a mom to Elias, her unico hijo with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz. While it seems like her partying days are truly long gone, she’s all about ~peace~ and contentment, veering away from any kind of *stressors*. “It’s not that hard. I run away from [it],” she said in an interview.

