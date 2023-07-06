Ellen Adarna Recalls Feeling *Stunned* When She Saw Kristine Hermosa With Zero Makeup

Ellen Adarna is not shy when it comes to sharing secrets. From giving the best pieces of dating advice to pulling back the curtains on her co-parenting set-up with her ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz, she doesn’t hold back—and we’re certainly here for it!

In her Instagram story, the actress revealed interesting facts about herself, including her celebrity girl crush, whom she was so stunned to see in the flesh more than a decade ago. “Sa local ‘day, Kristine Hermosa. I saw her for the first time twelve years ago. I don’t think she noticed me, but she walked in. I was sitting down the first time I saw her. I saw she was pretty sa tv, but when I saw her in person, I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

She added, “Na-insecure ako. I mean, you cannot argue that she is really beautiful.” She tagged Kristine on the said IG story, and even noted that she was wearing “zero makeup” during that day.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While Ellen revealing her admiration for Kristine is an interesting tidbit, it’s not so surprising, TBH. Just recently, the Pangako Sa 'Yo actress made headlines (albeit not being active in showbiz for so long) for her ethereal bridal fashion show look. Can’t blame everyone, she looks so beautiful, then and now! Oyo Sotto, one damn lucky guy.