Enchong Dee's Camp Denies Reports That He's Evading Arrest

Enchong Dee's legal counsel is making clarifications amid reports surrounding the cyber libel case against him.

The Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon and San Jose Law Firm released a statement to deny the reports that the actor is allegedly evading arrest.

"Contrary to certain media reports, Enchong Dee has been attending to his professional and personal commitments in the past couple of days and has not made any attempts to evade arrest," the statement read.

"More importantly, as a show of respect for the rule of law, he voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities and posted bail."

"Moving forward, Enchong will take all the appropriate and necessary legal steps to defend himself against the pending lawsuit."

In November 2021, Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) PTDA Party List Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1 billion cyber libel case against Enchong. The congresswoman claimed Enchong allegedly aired "malicious" and "defamatory" remarks, accusing her of using "public coffers" to fund her wedding in August 2021.