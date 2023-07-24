OMG, Enrique Gil Will Reportedly Play A ~*Porn Star*~ In His Comeback Movie

After a three-year hiatus from the showbiz scene, fans were thrilled to learn that Enrique Gil is *finally* making his highly anticipated comeback! The last time we saw him onscreen was in the 2020 series Make It With You, where he starred alongside his former love team partner Liza Soberano. However, the show's production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans yearning for *more* of their beloved tandem.

Don’t worry, though! The actor recently announced his return through the upcoming film titled I Am Not Big Bird, where Enrique will reportedly portray the character of Luis Carpio, a 30-year-old man who was mistaken for a ~*porn star*~. The character will be extremely *different* from the roles he used to play.

"Now that I can freely choose what I want to do, I prefer taking on projects that I’ve not done in the past. This is so that when I’m old, I can look back and say, ‘Wow! I was able to create this,’” he said in an interview.



Luis' life takes an unexpected turn when his longtime girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him just after he proposes marriage. Heartbroken, he reconnects with his barkada to help him cope with the situation.

The plot then takes a hilarious twist as he and his friends embark on an *adventurous* journey, aiming to find a new perspective on life, love, and relationships. It is during this time that Luis stumbles upon a revelation that changes everything–he bears an uncanny resemblance to Big Bird, a renowned porn star from Thailand. OMG!

With his undeniable talent, charisma, and dedication to his craft, Enrique's showbiz comeback is expected to be nothing short of remarkable. We’re so excited!