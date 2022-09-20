Netizens Want Marcus Adoro Removed From The Eheads Concert As His Alleged History Of Abuse Resurfaces

***Trigger Warning: physical, verbal, and sexual abuse***

It's only been a few days since the Eraserheads confirmed their reunion concert in December 2022, and fans of the alternative rock band couldn't help but share their excitement.

Amid the anticipation for the big day on December 22, however, is growing disapproval and disappointment among netizens. That's because they want the band's lead guitarist, Marcus Adoro, to be removed from the performance as his alleged history of abusing his daughter, singer-songwriter Syd Hartha, has resurfaced.

In 2019, Syd Hartha shared screenshots of conversations with who appears to be Marcus and with Marcus' ex-partner, indie film actress Barbara Ruaro. In her IG post, Syd Hartha noted how she experienced all sorts of abuse from her father.

"Tinatama niya ulo ko sa pader," she described.

Barbara, meanwhile, later on, shared disturbing photos of herself with clear signs of physical abuse, such as a black eye, bruises on her arm, and a cut behind her ear.

Netizens have been taking to Twitter to share their negative sentiments and mixed reactions to the upcoming Eheads concert and Marcus' participation.

"Despite being a big fan of Eheads, conflicted ako sa reunion concert," one netizen tweeted. "Marcus is a wanted person for sexually and physically abusing his former partner and own daughter, Syd Hartha. The fact na kasama siya sa lineup nila sa concert means mga enabler sina Ely, Raimund, at Buddy."

"Here's a complicated and challenging question, though: How would you admire Eraserheads while holding Marcus Adoro accountable for his series of bad deeds at the same time?" tweeted another.

Another netizen pointed out, "Stop being blinded just because we love them as a band. Marcus Adoro is CLEARLY an abuser who doesn't deserve the limelight anymore. Malala ang pinagdaanan ng anak niya under him just for us to sweep everything under the rug because he's a member of a band we love."

"tw // abuse," another Twitter user posted. "Just to inform/remind you all that their lead guitarist, Marcus Adoro, is an abuser. He abused his daughter and ex-partner physically & verbally. Celebrating this reunion is like celebrating the presence of an abuser still free from the consequences of his actions."

Barbara and Syd thanked netizens for their outpouring of support to remember their alleged experiences of abuse.

"Thank you. THANK YOU. Thank you to every single person who chose not to turn a blind eye. Thank you for praying with us and for us. Thank you for making sure that we feel your massive support, whether we know each other personally or not. Justice belongs to The Lord. @sydhartha"

"Salamat sa mga 'di nakalimot," Syd wrote.

As of this writing, Marcus or the Eraserheads have yet to comment on the allegations.

