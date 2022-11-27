Erik Santos Mourns The Loss Of His Mother: 'She is finally home with Jesus'

It's a sad time in Erik Santos' life as his mother has moved on to the afterlife.

The singer took to social media on November 25, Friday, to share the unfortunate news.

"Mahal na mahal na mahal kita, Nanay," Erik wrote in an IG post, featuring a photo of his mom, Angelita Ramos Santos, wearing a red dress and holding a bouquet of flowers. She was 66 years old.

The following day, Erik posted an edited image using the same photo, bearing his mom's dates of birth and death. She passed away on November 25. It's not clear what is the cause of her passing as Erik did not share details.

"She is finally home with Jesus," Erik wrote. "I love you so much, Nanay."

Celebs such as Zsa Zsa Padilla, John Prats, Ogie Alcasid, Kyla, Jed Madela, and Darren Espanto shared their messages of condolences in the comments section.

Erik had asked fans during an episode of ASAP Natin 'To in October to pray for his mom's "complete healing".

