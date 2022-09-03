Erika Poturnak Had The Coolest Response To Ina Raymundo's Sexy Throwback Video

Fire emojis were the order of the day for Ina Raymundo's sexy throwback video from the 00s which the actress posted on September 2.

In an Instagram post, Ina shared a video of herself in 2000 where she was seductively dancing wearing nothing but the tiniest bikini. The Sabado Nights actress wrote, "Circa #2000. Before the stretch marks and having lotsa babies."

One of the comments that caught people’s attention was none other than Ina's eldest daughter, Erika Poturnak. Erika simply commented, "Slay," while Ina responded, "Thank you, ate. Mana sa'yo."

While Ina's throwback video may have been shot ~ages~ ago, it's undeniable that Ina still looks ~great~ now that she's a mom of five to Erika, Jakob, Mikaela Jade, Anika Sage, and Minka Eve. You slay, Ina!

