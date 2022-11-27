LOL, Erwan Heussaff Posted A Video Of Anne Curtis Slammed By Waves: 'Dyosa in her element'

Erwan Heussaff recently posted a video of Anne Curtis, and netizens are amused.

On November 26, Saturday, the content creator shared a drone shot of Anne lying on the beach, looking gorgeous in a two-piece swimsuit.

As the waves crashed back on the shore, they actually slammed Anne pretty hard, pushing her out of her pose.

"Diyosa in her element. Nature wins," Erwan wrote. LOL. "P.S.: If you don't hear from me in the next 24 hours, send help." LOL.So brave, Erwan.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Erwan, of course, was referring to Anne's TV series Dyosa, which aired from 2008 to 2009.

Anne had the cutest responses, of course.

"THE BEST! HAHAHAHA!" she reacted.

"Director's cut at its finest. You're forgiven though because tawang-tawa me. Hahahahaha."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos



It looks like the drone shot was a blooper while filming this vid:

"Paradise. Filmed, edited, and directed by @erwan. Wait for his version, though."

This isn't the first time that Erwan has poked fun at Anne. Back in 2019, he reacted to Anne's *steamy* "bed weather' photo with her leading man, Marco Gumabao, for their movie, Just A Stranger.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I leave for one day and this happens???" Erwan also commented, “We can adopt him if you want.”

He also once trolled Anne when he turned into "female Erwan," whom he said was "way hotter than male Anne." At the time, Anne starred in an episode of Maalala Mo Kaya as a lesbian turned trans-man.

MORE ON ERWAN HEUSSAFF AND ANNE CURTIS:

Erwan Heussaff Had The Funniest Reaction To Anne Curtis And Marco Gumabao's 'Bed Weather' Movie Photo

LOL! Erwan Heussaff Totally Trolled Anne Curtis And 'Transformed' Himself Into A Woman

LOL At Erwan Heussaff Doing His Best To Be An Instagram Husband For Anne Curtis