Faith Da Silva Admits That She Once *Fell* For Her Former Leading Man Albert Martinez

After being rumored to be in a relationship with her former leading man Albert Martinez in the past, Faith De Silva finally clears the air and breaks her silence on the issue.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, the actress clarified that she never really dated Albert. “Hindi, pero masasabi ko na nagustuhan ko siya,” she admitted, silencing the rumor mill that started in 2021.

She then explained the reasons why she liked her former reel-life beau. “Nagustuhan ko siya kasi nakita ko kung paano niya ako inalagaan and kung paano niya ako ginuide bilang bagong artista ako eh. First show ko 'yun at siya, veteran na siya bilang isang artista pero hindi niya pinaramdam sa akin na 'yung level niya malayo sa akin. And mabait siya. He’s sweet.”

“Alam ko na super love niya 'yung late wife niya,” she added.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It wasn’t clear if her feelings were reciprocated, but their romance didn’t progress because as mentioned, Albert is still in love with his late wife. Faith shared, “Wala naman masyado kasi nga mahirap 'yung sitwasyon eh. First time ko lang 'yun ma-experience. Na 'yung age gap namin medyo malayo talaga and I could see and I could feel kung gaano niya kamahal 'yung wife niya kasi 'yun 'yung palagi niyang ikinukuwento.”

In an interview with Dr. Vicki Belo early last year, Albert shared his candid thoughts on why he hasn’t pursued a new love seven years after his wife’s passing. “Parang I’m not ready yet. Liezl’s shoes are very hard to fill. She’s the kindest, smartest person I’ve ever met.

“I believe it’s the deep love that’s involved. I don’t know if you believe in soulmates, but I think she’s my soulmate.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

MORE FROM COSMO:

The Statement ‘Maganda Talaga Kapag Binuntis Ka’ Is Incredibly Problematic, And Here’s Why

Ronnie Alonte Admits To Cheating On Loisa Andalio *Several Times* In The Past

Who Is Katy Louise Saunders, The Wife Of Song Joong Ki?