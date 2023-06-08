Fernando Carillo, AKA Fernando Jose In 'Rosalinda', Is Back In The Philippines

Titas will definitely be interested in this nice-to-know tidbit: Fernando Carrillo, aka Fernando Jose of the popular Mexican telenovela Rosalinda, is back in the Philippines.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Carillo arrived on Tuesday for endorsement opportunities, and has plans to create a reality show that will introduce a new singing group.

The 57-year-old actor will also likely collaborate with Filipino vloggers, according to a report on GMA’s Unang Hirit.

Known for his charming portrayal of Fernando Jose alongside Thalia's Rosalinda, Carrillo captured the hearts of millions of Filipinos with his undeniable charisma. He has maintained his impressive physique, which he says is a product of proper sleep, a good diet, and consistent work outs.

The beloved actor has visited the Philippines on numerous occasions in the past, always taking the opportunity to connect with his dedicated fans. In 2012, he signed a contract with Viva to expand his presence in the local industry.

In 1999, the love story of Rosalinda and Fernando Jose became an integral part of Filipino households, as it dominated ABS-CBN's primetime block. The story was so iconic, GMA ran a remake in 2009, with Carla Abellana taking the lead role of Rosalinda.

