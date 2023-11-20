ICYMI, Ella Pangilinan Had The Most *Beautiful* 'Despedida De Soltera'

We love weddings, but we also have a thing for a pretty despedida de soltera—just like Ella Pangilinan's. Yup, Donny Pangilinan's older sister is getting married, and the Pangilinan family recently threw an enchanting send-off for her.

Ella is the eldest daughter of Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan. She's about to tie the knot with her non-showbiz boyfriend Enrique Miranda. But before anything else, her whole family organized a memorable despedida de soltera which their relatives and friends attended, bringing their best wishes for Ella.

The soon-to-be bride was wearing a cream-colored cocktail dress by Vania Romoff. In a video, she expressed her gratitude to her family and everyone else who has given their support and blessings for her upcoming marriage.

ICYDK, unlike her parents and her siblings (Donny and Hannah Pangilinan) Ella did not venture into the world of showbiz. At present, she is a known figure in the Philippine fashion industry. She's currently making a name for herself by creating exquisite designs for various clothing brands.

What is a despedida de soltera?

Despedida de soltera is a family tradition where the bride-to-be's family hosts a send-off dinner before the wedding, to bless the couple's upcoming marriage. Some people may think that this is the same as a bridal shower or bachelorette party, but it's not.

In a despedida de soltera, families of both the groom and the bride meet and put the spotlight on the bride, who is on her way to becoming a wife. It's a simple and solemn event that puts the spotlight on the soon-to-be bride's journey to married life.

On the other hand, bachelorette parties have been portrayed in pop culture as stereotypically ~*wild*~ events, as it signifies the end of the bride's singlehood. Chances are you've seen movies with scenes that include male entertainers (Magic Mike, perhaps?), or plenty of champagne toasts. Of course, at the end of the day it is about celebrating the bride-to-be, so if you're planning a bachelorette party for someone, it's advisable to cater to *their* personality and wishlist, not yours.

Aside from Ella, several more celebrities have had their wonderful despedida de solteras prior to their weddings.

Here are five other Filipino celebrities that had a despedida de soltera:

1. Dominique Cojuangco

In March 2022, Dominique Cojuangco had an intimate despedida de soltera a few days before her wedding to non-showbiz partner Michael Hearn. One of the guests, Dr. Aivee Teo, posted about the special night on Instagram.

2. Coleen Garcia

It was a nautical-themed despedida de soltera for Coleen Garcia back in April 2018. It was held almost a week before she tied the knot with Billy Crawford. Coleen thanked her mother for organizing the event, which she described as a "super fun" night.

3. Isabelle Daza

No one can forget Izabelle Daza's despedida de soltera in Italy last September 2016. Attended by their closest friends and family, Isabelle and Adrien Semblat had a fantastic night celebrating their life prior to tying the knot.

Isabelle had a Tuscan-themed despedida de soltera, btw. Anne Curtis shared a photo of a welcome gift set from the event, which included a tote bag and some traveling essentials. (Plus, there was a Filipino snack called Ding Dong! Cute!)

4. Dani Barretto

Marjorie Barretto organized the most intimate despedida de soltera for Dani Barretto last April 2019. Marjorie also shared a heartwarming message for her daughter on Instagram.

She wrote, "With only a few days left till my first daughter's wedding, I gave her a despedida de soltera. [...] So this is me, saying goodbye to my Dani, turning over to Xavi all responsibilities knowing he can take care of her very well, and welcoming a new son into my family."

5. Kryz Uy

Kryz Uy had the most stylish despedida de soltera in February 2019. She wore a dainty white dress which was accentuated with pristine ivory ruffles—and it's backless, perfect to stay cool while dancing the night away!

We're definitely excited to see more celebrity despedida de soltera celebrations!