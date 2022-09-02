Sorry, no results were found for
Gabbi Garcia Thanked Her Parents For Allowing Her To Go On Her First ~Unchaperoned~ Long Vacation

'I'm blessed to have parents who are allowing me to grow on my own.'
by Maria Gonzales | 4 hours ago
gabbi garcia pens appreciation post for parents for allowing her to go on her first unchaperoned long vacation
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/GABBI
Gabbi Garcia is taking a well-deserved break in the United States together with her real-life partner, Khalil Ramos

gabbi garcia and khalil ramos in the us
INSTAGRAM/GABBI

In an Instagram post, the Love You Stranger actress penned the sweetest appreciation post for her mom and dad for allowing her to go on her first ~unchaperoned~ long vacation! What's more, her mom, Tes Lopez, who's a flight attendant, even accompanied Gabbi and Khalil on their flight from the Philippines to the U.S.!

Gabbi began her post by writing, "Appreciation post for my Mom and Dad. It'll be my first long vacation without them."

"Thank you for allowing me to do this. I really, really appreciate it. I'm blessed to have parents who are allowing me to grow on my own. Thank you for trusting me."

Gabbi, who also posted photos of her mom at work together with her colleagues, added, "My mom even made arrangements with her flight schedule as a crew so she could personally assist @khalilramos and I."

In a separate Instagram post, Gabbi's mom shared, "Thank you for flying with us @gabbi and @khalilramos. Buong pusong alaga from @flypal. PR 112 MNL-Los Angeles, August 30, 2022."

Safe travels, Gabbi and Khalil!

