Gabbi Garcia Asked *Permission* From Julia Barretto Before Working With Joshua Garcia

Today's fun fact: Julia Barretto and Gabbi Garcia are actually close friends! ICYDK, the two Gen Z stars used to attend the same high school when they were still up-and-coming teen stars. Even now that they've joined rival networks, the two still make an effort to keep in touch and support each other's showbiz projects.

That said, Gabbi didn't think twice about calling Julia first before starring alongside her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia in Unbreak My Heart, the first-ever teleserye collab between ABS-CBN and GMA.

"When the project was mentioned to me, I called [Julia]. I also called her before I left for Europe," Gabbi admitted in the latest episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. She then clarified that she only contacted Julia to give her a heads-up out of decency, rather than ask for her permission.

"Not for anything, siguro values ko lang din as a woman and as a friend. I called her in respect. Delicadeza lang for me," Gabbi shared.

As it turns out, however, Julia simply laughed it off and encouraged her high school bestie to take the project. Gabbi narrated, "Natawa pa nga siya. 'Oh my God, Gabbi, you don't have to call me,' sabi niya sa'kin. 'You don't have to call me. You don't have to even tell me. Just go.'"

"'Hindi wala lang,' sabi ko. 'I just wanted to let you know para walang gulatan. That's it,'" Gabbi added. Awww, we totes love how wholesome their friendship is!

As for Gabbi's thoughts on Joshua himself, she only had good things to say about her co-actor and long-time friend. "[Si] Joshua, we've known each other even before this project," she said. "It helped a lot. Naalala ko pa noong una naming nalaman na magkakatrabaho kami, parang kami, 'Oh, game, sige. Let's do this.'"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"So it was also easy to work with Josh because the rapport is there already. We don't even have to do chika that much kasi nga magkakilala naman na kami," she concluded.

You can watch Gabbi's full interview here:

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.