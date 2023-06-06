Whoa! Gela Atayde's Dance Group Will *Represent* The PH In The World Hip Hop Dance Championship

Grab your dancing shoes, because Gela Atayde and her *super talented* dance group, Legit Status, are about to represent the Philippines in the highly anticipated 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship!

The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“Didn’t think I’d make it here but here I am. See you in 2 months, Pheonix,” she wrote, posting a series of photos celebrating their first runner-up placement at the 2023 Philippine Hip Hop Dance Championship held at the Metropolitan Theater Manila on May 28.

According to the Gen Z star, it was her kuya Arjo who *inspired* her to love dancing. “It came from watching kuya Arjo, kasi kuya Arjo was also a dancer before. From watching him, I got inspired,” she shares in an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph). “I realized how supportive the dance community is, and I also have always loved music since I was a kid.”

Besides dancing, however, Gela is also making waves in the acting world. In fact, she is set to star in an upcoming TV series titled Senior High, where she’ll work alongside her fellow Gen Z celebs Andrea Brillantes, JK Labajo, and Xyriel Manabat.

With her undeniable talent and effortless charm, the actress will surely go places. We’re rooting for you, Gela!