Gerald Anderson Makes A Donation For Families Affected By Typhoon Odette

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recently gave thanks to Gerald Anderson for his donation of relief goods to families affected by Typhoon Odette.

In a Facebook post, the PCG shared photos of Gerald who personally brought the first batch of his donations. ICYDK, Gerald is also an Auxiliary Commander for the PCG K9 Squadron.

"MARAMING SALAMAT, AUXILIARY COMMANDER GERALD ANDERSON!" wrote the PCG wrote in a Facebook post.

"Kahapon, ika-19 ng Disyembre 2021, personal na hinatid ni Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson ng Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) ang unang bahagi ng kanyang donasyon para sa apektadong pamilya ng Bagyong #OdettePH.

"Agad na isinakay ang saku-sakong bigas at kahung-kahong purified drinking water sa BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) na biyaheng Western Visayas at Northeastern Mindanao."

In a separate post, the PCG also shared Gerald and his girlfriend Julia Barretto—who happens to be an Auxiliary Ensign also under PCG K9 Squadron—urging netizens to support the PCG's relief transport missions to aid typhoon victims through cash or in-kind donations.

"Narito po kami kumakatok po sa inyong mga puso para sama-sama nating matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette," said Gerald in the video.

"Sa mga susunod na araw ay babiyahe po papuntang Surigao Del Norte at Visayas ang mga barko ng Philippine Coast Guard para maghatid ng iba't-ibang pangangailangan sa mga naapektuhan na pamilya," Julia added.