OMG, Gerald Anderson And Kylie Padilla Are Now In Switzerland To Film A Movie Together

Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla look like they’re having a good time overseas on the set of their upcoming movie Unravel.

The two, who are teaming up for the first time, were spotted shooting scenes in the picturesque city of Basel in Switzerland. Celebrity makeup artist Tirso Soriano, as well as Mavx Productions Inc., the studio behind the film, shared some BTS pictures of the reel-life couple on Instagram. Not that we expect anything less from the famed setting of the hit K-drama Crash Landing on You, but the views look oh-so ~*stunning*~.

On her own Insta account, Kylie teased fans about what’s to come for her role. “One thing I can say without saying too much is this character scared me but this story already holds a special place in my heart. See you soon Lucy. #Unravel,” she wrote.

Lately, the 29-year-old celebrity mom has been delving into projects outside her comfort zone, what with her latest role as a lesbian opposite Andrea Torres in the series Betcin, which aired last year.

Gerald, on the other hand, has been working with various leading ladies for the first time, including Ivana Alawi in A Family Affair and Gigi de Lana in Hello Heart.

We’ll definitely watch out for more updates about this upcoming ~breathtaking~ film!

