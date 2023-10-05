Kaori Oinuma On 'A Very Good Girl' Stint: 'It's a make-or-break role for me'

2023 is shaping up to be a year full of success for Kaori Oinuma. Gaining popularity from the 8th season of the reality show Pinoy Big Brother (PBB), this "Kawaii Daughter of Japan" is currently surpassing expectations and barriers at every chance she gets.

Her most recent work is playing the character of Rigel in Star Cinema's A Very Good Girl, a film that listed P10 million in gross sales on its first showing day. But behind all the success of the movie, there was an anxious Kaori preparing for her role.

We don't want to spoil the movie for you, but Kaori's character mostly gave the audience a jaw-dropping moment. During the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, MJ Felipe asked the young actress' reaction to how well the viewers received her role as Rigel.

"Happy ako na umeffect 'yung character ko and I think nagampanan ko rin nang maayos. Happy ako 'don," Kaori stated.

Technically a rookie among the roster of celebrities from the movie, she had doubts if she could really do well. For Kaori, her role in A Very Good Girl was the make-or-break kind.

"Yeah (kinabahan ako) of course, kasi parang it's a make it or break it talaga na role 'yun e, for me. So kung hindi siya (character) mag-work, shocks, parang ang laki ng nakasalalay," Kaori expressed.

Now, more than being proud of her role in the film, Kaori is someone who looks past her success and focuses on how she can improve as an actress. "Ayokong mawala sa sarili ko na, I know there's a lot more to improve," she proclaimed.

With her charm and determination, Kaori has been attracting all the good things for her career—and we got a bit curious about how the 23-year-old actress is embracing her growing fame.

Let's get to know Kaori Oinuma:

1. She's biracial.

She was born in Nagoya, Japan. Her mother is a Filipina, and her father is Japanese. She moved to the Philippines when she was four and moved back to Japan when she turned 13. Her mother works as a caregiver in Japan.

2. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Kaori was born on July 22, 2000, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

3. Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7 inspired her to enter showbiz.

Kaori vied to be the grand winner of PBB Otso or Season 8. But before her stint at the reality show, she was an avid viewer of its seventh season.

"Sa PBB Lucky 7, parang 'dun ako na-inspire na gusto ko ring maging artista, gusto kong tumulong sa pamilya ko, gusto kong mag-explore, ganyan," Kaori said in a chat with ABS-CBN.

4. Kaori had her PBB audition in Tokyo.

Even if she moved to Japan when she was 13, Kaori's heart still longed for the Philippines. She still watched ABS-CBN's shows while in Japan, and her love for the showbiz industry grew stronger.

That's why when the opportunity for her to try her luck in one of the audition booths of Star Hunt: The Grand Kapamilya Auditions in Tokyo, she did not think twice.

"After school, wala pa si Mama sa bahay, umalis na agad ako ng bahay. Sabi ko, "Ma pupunta na ako ng Tokyo, audition na ako," ganyan. Parang may feeling ako na "akin 'to." Pagdating ko ng venue ako 'yung pinakauna sa pila, ako 'yung unang nakakita kay Direk Lauren (Dyogi)," she recalled her audition experience.

She had no expectations but she still did her best in the audition and it was enough. Weeks after her Tokyo audition, she was called to fly back home to the Philippines and be part of the show.

5. She grew up playing basketball.

Kaori grew up living with a lot of male family members, like her brother and uncles. This is one of the reasons that she actually became athletic when she was young.

In fact, she loved playing basketball. "Sports ko 'nung bata ako, basketball. Kasi nga lumaki ako sa environment na puro lalaki kasama ko, mga tito, pinsan kong lalaki, kuya ko, papa."

6. Kaori was 18 when she entered PBB.

She may seem young but Kaori was actually the eldest among her batch in PBB. Some of her housemates back then were Seth Fedelin, Karina Bautista, Aljon Mendoza, etc.

Despite placing 8th during the show's grand finals, several acting opportunities were offered to Kaori.

7. She starred in He's Into Her.

Kaori was given a lot projects after her PBB stint. And she did not turn down any offer.

ICYMI, or in case you forgot, Kaori starred alongside Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan in the hit TV series, He's Into Her. She played the role of the chic and bubbly Michiko and was paired with her former PBB housemate, Rhys Eugenio.

8. Kaori had her first MMFF entry with Love At First Stream in 2021.

As an industry newbie, Kaori felt honored to be given the chance to top-bill Love At First Stream, a film entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2021.

She was cast alongside Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner, and Anthony Jennings.

We're so excited for what's to come for you, Kaori!