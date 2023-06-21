Oh No, Gigi De Lana Lost Funds For Her Mom’s Medical Bills After Being Scammed

Wealth is one of the first things that come to mind when you think of celebrities, given their huge paychecks and extravagant lifestyle. And while no one would dare say that’s a bad thing, their high-level visibility to the public also makes them a target of scammers who want a taste of their money.

Case in point: Gigi de Lana took to social media to share that she had become a target of scammers, resulting in the loss of her hard-earned funds initially intended to cover her mom’s medical bills.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, she detailed the incident. “Please be kind,” she wrote.

“Simula ng naaksidente kami from [a] car accident, ang dami na nang-scam sakin. Ninakawan ako sa BDO kinuha lahat ng laman na pang medical bills sana 'yun ni mama. Kaso wala kayo awa. Sinabihan pa ako sa phone call ng ‘get well soon po kay maam gigi' tapos after nun ninakawan na ako ng tuloy-tuloy hanggang sa maubos laman. Grabe kayo. Di na kayo naawa,” she added.

Gigi also showed some pictures of her recent accident with her bandmates, dispelling any doubts that she was merely exposing her scammers to seek sympathy. “Please wag kayo mang-scam or magnakaw. Nga pala, ito itsura ko nung after a few days maaksidente. Sa mga hindi alam na ganito kalala and hinusgahan ako na nag inarte ako, please be kinder. Love you all still,” she said.

To conclude her post, the singer reiterated the importance of being kind to everyone.

Get well soon, Gigi.