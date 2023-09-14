Gigi Hadid Reacts To Alleged *Situationship* Leonardo DiCaprio Kissing Another 25-Year-Old

Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed kissing 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti in Ibiza, but Gigi Hadid, who has been romantically linked to him for the last year, really isn’t bothered. A source told Us Weekly: “Gigi’s not concerned if he’s dating Vittoria. She and Leo have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for.”

Gigi has another love interest anyway, a source told the outlet. Cole Bennett, who Gigi was seen with twice at the end of August, is on track to become more than just her friend. Their relationship is “moving in a romantic direction,” the source said. “They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.” The source added that following her alleged year-long “situationship” with Leonardo, Gigi is “ready for something more serious.”

Cole may just be the answer to that. “Gigi finds him refreshing, [and] he lights up around her,” a source said.

The last update on Gigi and Leonardo's relationship came at the end of August. A source told Us Weekly then that Gigi was embracing her single status.

“Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often, because they travel in similar circles of friends,” the source said. “They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

*This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.