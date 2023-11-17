Oooh, Gigi Hadid Slams Rumors That She Doesn’t Like Travis Kelce For Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid broke her silence on rumors surrounding her apparent dislike of her BFF Taylor Swift’s romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The model, who herself has a ~*juicy*~ love life nowadays (being linked to Bradley Cooper after a year-long situationship with Leonardo Di Caprio), took to Instagram to clap back and comment on talks that she “didn't agree” with the way Taylor is “handling” the Travis love match.

“I'm a couple days late to this tag,” she commented. “But didn't the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

ICYDK, Selena was also rumored to disapprove of Travis, and speculated to have doubts because Taylor Swift is "moving too fast" with him.

Just recently, Taylor sent everyone into frenzy when she changed the lyrics to her hit song Karma to include a few words about her new boyfriend, who was supporting her from the VIP tent alongside her dad. Surrounded by her backup dancers, Taylor belted out “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” to replace the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.” Sooo romantic!

Well, basing on G's comment, it seems like she's feeling the kilig, too. We love GFs who got each other's backs through and through!