OMG, The Cast Of ‘Gimik’ Just Had A ~*Surprise*~ Reunion

You guys, the cast of Gimik just had an ~unexpected~ reunion at a hair salon! Three of the lead stars of the hit ‘90s TV show—Judy Ann Santos, G. Tongi, and Mylene Dizon—all happened to have the same hair appointment. So adorbs!
Apparently, the reunion was ~secretly~ organized by the salon owner himself, Jing Monis.
“Eh yung may pa-surprise guests ‘to si Monis! Missed my OG Gimik girls,” Juday wrote, sharing photos of the nostalgic moment on her Instagram stories.
Gimik aired on ABS-CBN from 1996 to 1999. It’s a youth-oriented series that tackled the lives of 12 teenagers as they explore the confusing yet *exciting* world of adulthood. Truly a show that defined a generation!
