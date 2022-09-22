OMG, The Cast Of ‘Gimik’ Just Had A ~*Surprise*~ Reunion

You guys, the cast of Gimik just had an ~unexpected~ reunion at a hair salon! Three of the lead stars of the hit ‘90s TV show—Judy Ann Santos, G. Tongi, and Mylene Dizon—all happened to have the same hair appointment. So adorbs!

Instagram/officialjuday

Apparently, the reunion was ~secretly~ organized by the salon owner himself, Jing Monis.

“Eh yung may pa-surprise guests ‘to si Monis! Missed my OG Gimik girls,” Juday wrote, sharing photos of the nostalgic moment on her Instagram stories.

Instagram/officialjuday

Gimik aired on ABS-CBN from 1996 to 1999. It’s a youth-oriented series that tackled the lives of 12 teenagers as they explore the confusing yet *exciting* world of adulthood. Truly a show that defined a generation!

