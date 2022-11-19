Glaiza De Castro Was Named Best Actress At A US Film Festival For Her Role In The Movie 'Liway'

Glaiza de Castro just added another feather to her cap: being named Best Actress at a US film festival!

The Kapuso actress recently shared on social media how she found out about the happy news.

"So I got these messages at around 2 a.m. here in Canada saying something about Liway getting awards," Glaiza said, featuring a still from the movie. "'Di ko naintindihan agad then @kipoebanda told me that I just won another award. Huwatttt. Maraming salamat @facinefilmfestival."

Glaiza went on to urge netizens to catch the movie online.

"Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino. On that note, sa mga hindi pa po nakanood ng Liway, you can actually watch it on YouTube for free."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Liway, released in 2018, is based on a true story about a young boy who lives with his parents inside a makeshift prison for rebels and criminals, set amid the Martial Law period in the Philippines. In the film, Glaiza plays the boy's mother who tries to protect him from the harsh realities of life with songs and tales about an enchantress named Liway. When Martial Law comes to an end, she "is confronted with the cruel possibility that the best interest of her child means never seeing her again."

MORE ON GLAIZA DE CASTRO:

Glaiza De Castro Looks ~*Stunning*~ In Her Edgy Prenup Photos With David Rainey

Couple Goals! Glaiza De Castro And Hubby David Rainey Complete The Spartan Race Together

Glaiza De Castro Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Dreamy Oceanside Wedding In Ireland