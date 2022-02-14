Glaiza De Castro Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Dreamy Oceanside Wedding In Ireland

Congratulations are in order for Glaiza De Castro, who's now officially a married woman! In an exclusive interview with Jessica Soho, the actress revealed that it's been four months since she tied the knot with Irish husband David Rainey.

The ceremony took place in a stunning seaside setting in Northern Ireland, just steps away from a castle that was once a shooting location for the hit series Game of Thrones. Glaiza looked ethereal in her long-sleeved dress with sheer overlay, while her beau kept it sleek in a classic tuxedo.

The intimate affair was attended by only their closest loved ones. Glaiza and David also received a “Celtic blessing” as part of the ceremony, a symbolic ritual where the newlyweds’ hands are tied together to mark their union.

If the news comes as a surprise, you’re not alone. The couple is notably low-key when it comes to their relationship since they started dating in 2018. “We [were] just waiting for the right time,” the actress explains her delayed announcement. “David was a very private person. We just wanted to celebrate it for ourselves and with the family.”

Glaiza also shared that they have yet to exchange rings—a tradition that they’re saving for a church wedding in the Philippines.

