GMA Network Just Dropped Its First Teaser For 'Start-Up' PH

You guys, we now have our first official glimpse into the upcoming Start-Up PH remake!

On Friday, August 17, GMA Network dropped its very first teaser of the series, and it features scenes similar to those in the famous K-drama.

In the video, lead stars Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo are introduced, along with a sneak peek at the show's fictional Silicon Valley, Sandbox.

We also get to see that same scene just like in the K-drama where Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) breaks one of her heels.

The teaser also shows a *heart-stopping* moment when Tristan Gonzales (Alden's character, aka the "Good Boy" of the Philippine adaptation) bumps into Danica "Dani" Sison (played by Bea).

GMA Network first confirmed in March 2022 the news that Alden and Bea will be starring in the PH remake. Other stars part of the cast include Gina Alajar as Mrs. Choi (Kim Hae Sook), Dal Mi's grandma, who is also fond of Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho); Jeric Gonzales; Yasmien Kurdi; Kim Domingo; Royce Cabrera; and Dos Quizon.

OMG, we can't wait! Start-Up PH premieres in September 2022.

