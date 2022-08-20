You Guys, Gong Hyo Jin And Kevin Oh Are Getting Married!

You guys, wedding bells are in the air soon for Gong Hyo Jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh!

Kevin had the most romantic way of revealing the happy news.

"Two years ago, I met a girl," he wrote in an IG post, which featured photos of a music sheet and a screenshot of notes on his phone. "Our love was full—yes, daunting at times—but we proved to each other...that we need each other. In her, I've met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I'll be able to call her my wife." OMG!

"This fall, we'll be getting married quietly in my hometown," Kevin continued.

According to Soompi, the couple will be holding an intimate wedding in New York in October 2022. Hyo Jin's agency, SOOP, has also released a statement to share the news.

"Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together," the statement read. "Please send lots of blessings and support to the couple’s days ahead as they take a valuable first step forward in their lives."

It was in April 2022 when Hyo Jin confirmed their relationship.

Hyo Jin has appeared in projects such as It's Okay, That's Love, When The Camellia Blooms, and she's set to work with Lee Min Ho in the space series Ask The Stars.

Kevin, meanwhile, won the Korean talent show Superstar K7. He's behind the official soundtracks of K-dramas like Chicago Typewriter, D.P., and Snowdrop.

Congrats, Hyo Jin and Kevin!

