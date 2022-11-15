OMG, Harry Styles Is Coming To The Philippines In 2023!

Be still, our hearts! Harry Styles is officially coming to the Philippines in 2023, as confirmed by Live Nation Philippines on Tuesday, November 15.

The Watermelon Sugar and Daylight singer will be staging his one-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Tickets will be on sale starting November 23.

The former One Direction member previously came out of a sold out 42-date arena tour in 2021 and two special “One Night Only” shows in New York and London. His 2022 tour is a must-experience for fans, as it works the theme of his newest album “Harry’s House” by turning arenas into Harry’s de facto house.

This news definitely tastes like strawberries on a summer evening to us. See you soon, Harry!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.