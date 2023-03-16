Here's How Harry Styles *Helped* A Filipino Fan Propose During His Concert In Manila

It’s no secret that Harry Styles’ concerts are always full of surprises. There are consistent fan projects, the occasional celebrity guest, and when you’re *really* lucky, you might even witness a proposal! Such was the case for the Manila stop of Harry’s Love on Tour concert, where the singer *helped* a Filipino fan propose to his girlfriend mid-show. Cute!
Here’s a rewind: In the front row of Harry’s concert, a fan named Michelle was holding a sign that said her boyfriend Jeff would propose to her if he had the chance to have a duet with the artist. Harry granted his request and they sang “Sign of the Times” together. He even changed the lyrics to, “Michelle is gonna marry Jeff.” LOL!
After performing the song with Harry, Jeff proposed to his partner Michelle right then and there, making the crowd go wild. It's a show to remember for these two, indeed!
Harry Styles performed at the Philippine Arena on March 14. It was the second show off the Asian leg of his tour.
