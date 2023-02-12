Aww, Harry Styles Thanked His One Direction Bandmates In His BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

Be still, our Directioner hearts! Harry Styles just *honored* his former One Direction bandmates in one of his speeches at the BRIT Awards, and it certainly took the internet by storm.

ICYMI, the 29-year-old singer and actor swept UK’s prestigious music awards night as he took not just one but four accolades—including the highly coveted “Artist of the Year.” His other awards include Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for his bop track As It Was, and Best British Pop/R&B Act.

Going back to his roots, he dedicated the milestone to his family and former bandmates for helping him achieve his present status. He said, “'I want to thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding family I could have ever asked for.”

"I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn't be here without you either."

Naturally, fans of Harry and the four boys went wild over the acknowledgment, taking to Twitter to express their joy. “Can’t believe it’s 2023 and Harry thanked One Direction. My therapist is gonna hear about this,” one fan wrote, among several ecstatic tweets.

Further, Harry finished his speech by calling out his male privilege, giving a special shout-out to women pop stars—including Charli XCX and Becky Hill—who didn’t make it in the gender-neutral category. "This award is for Rina, Charlie, Mabel, Florence, and Becky,” he quipped. What a moving gesture!

Congratulations, Harry!