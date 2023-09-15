Queens* In One Frame: Heart, Bea, Maja, And Kathryn Exude ~Perfection~

It's real, you guys. Our favorite celebrities have gathered in one event—and we can't help but *look* at their photos.

Last night, September 14, Dr. Aivee Teo threw a fabulous birthday party and invited all the 'Aivee leaguers.'

Dr. Aivee Teo is the founder of The Aivee Group, a company that specializes in all things beauty.

Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, and Kathryn Bernardo posed for a photo together and no one can deny how perfect they are.

Heart shared the snap on her Instagram with the caption, "Rare gems are beautiful, but pure hearts are priceless."

Aside from these gorgeous ladies, more big personalities were seen having ~so much fun~ together at the party.

Ann Tirona of the Aivee Clinic posted thrilling moments from the celebration.

Nadine Lustre along with her beau Christophe Bariou were in attendance! And as you can see, Mimiyuuuh was present too!

The party got even better with Ann sharing a ~*really cute*~ group photo of Kathryn, Nadine, Christophe, Bea, Dr. Aivee, Kyline Alcantara, and Sofia Andres!

Oh to party with all of them!