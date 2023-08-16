Heart Evangelista Bares Thoughts Amid Alleged Rift With Former Glam Team

"Everything's for a reason."

This is how Heart Evangelista sees her situation, following her alleged fall-out with glam team, Justin Louise Soriano and Jeck Aguilar. The former was known to be Heart's makeup artist, while Jeck was the actress-influencer's hairstylist.

In an exclusive interview with GMA 24 Oras' showbiz reporter Lhar Santiago, aired Monday, August 14, 2023, the fashion personality bared her thoughts amid controversies.

"Life is like that. Madami tayong pagdadaanan with our careers, with our personal life," Heart told Lhar.

News that Heart cut ties with her previous glam team surfaced when TV personality, DJ Jhaiho, released a "blind item" about a famous celebrity" who allegedly fired her stylist and makeup artist. DJ Jhaiho, further elaborated that the glam team allegedly maxed out the popular celebrity's credit card.

The news gained more attention when netizens spotted that Justin and Jeck were not Heart's glam team during the recent GMA Gala 2023, which Heart attended. Rather, they were with Rhian Ramos.

Eagle-eyed netizens have also noticed that Justin, Jeck, and Heart were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Days after the GMA Gala 2023, Justin broke his silence and denied claims that they maxed out Heart's credit card. "Wala kasing ginamit na credit card. I have my own business, I earn on my own, I have two credit cards with the limits I needed and I live within my means. […] Dear, siya lang nagma-max out ng credit card niya," Justin said in a TikTok reply to a netizen.

Justin did not reveal the true reason for their falling out. "I don't want to make the issue big by throwing truth and clarifying it. Just like any social media scandal and controversies (sic). This too shall pass," the makeup artist declared.

Meanwhile, Heart asserted that she is looking past the issue.

"But everything's for a reason, and everything is for us to be stronger so we can face anything else in life. So, I am very happy," the celebrity told 24 Oras.

Fans have lamented how the friendship between Heart, Justin, and Jeck ended, especially when they shared so many work trips abroad, even sharing a home at the height of the pandemic.

The actress-fashion icon mentioned that her husband, Chiz Escudero, has inspired her to move forward in life. "My husband will always tell me, with the glory comes the punches. You can't have a perfect life. And nobody's perfect. So everything's made for a reason to make us better people and stronger," Heart stated.