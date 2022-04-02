Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Why Does Heart Evangelista Have Bruises On Her Tummy?

Netizens shared their theories.
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 17 hours ago
Netizens notice Heart Evangelista's bruises on her tummy in an IG Reel
PHOTO: Instagram/iamhearte
Featured

Another day, another fab dress-up-with-me video from Heart Evangelista. This time, though, netizens noticed something else: bruises on the tummy of the actress and social media influencer.

In the IG Reel, Heart wore a bra top and unbuttoned denim shorts, exposing her torso. 

Anticipating that the bruises would raise questions, Heart opened the video with the following voice-over: "Good morning to the Martins and Maria Mareteses! Ah, yes, nabugbog, na-bash. In a while, I'll explain some other time bakit ako may pasa diyan."

Continue reading below ↓

One viewer thought these might be the result of an aesthetic procedure, which Heart denied.

"I think those bruises are [from] melting fats?" the netizen asked.

"Haha, no, darling, noooo," Heart replied.

Heart Evangelista denies tummy bruises result of cosmetic procedure
Instagram/iamhearte


Another netizen felt the bruises might be from getting an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. 

"I hate to pry," the netizen wrote. "But I got excited seeing the bruises one inch from your navel. I had the same bruises. Got my rainbow. I hope you get yours."

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Netizen feels Heart Evangelista's tummy bruises result of IVF
Instagram/iamhearte


A rainbow baby refers to a baby born after stillbirth, miscarriage, or neonatal death.

Whatever the reason is for Heart's bruises, we're looking forward to more of her wardrobe vids!

Read more stories about