So Cute! Heart Evangelista Takes On Challenge To Shop At A Sari-Sari Store And Eat Fishballs

Heart Evangelista proved once more that she's game for just about ~anything~ as she recently took on two challenges: Shopped at a sari-sari store and ate fishballs!
On February 24, Heart asked her 9.8 million followers on Instagram Stories to give her a dare as to what they'd like her to do. One of the challenges that came up was to shop at a sari-sari store.
Heart did deliver and she shared her sari-sari store shopping experience as she wrote, "Challenge accepted! Sari-sari store shopping! Ang saya-saya! Brings back my childhood memories."
The actress bought several items such as biscuits and local chips and she even treated several shoppers along the way, including buying chocolate milk for a child who was accompanied by his dad.
On February 25, Heart took on her second challenge: "Kumain ng mga street foods." Heart said in her post, "I'm game!"
Accompanied by her sister Camille Ongpauco, the Evangelistas drove around in search of a fishball vendor. Heart wrote in the video, "Tagal namin naghanap, wala talaga." Eventually, the actress was able to find a fishball vendor and she indulged herself with several pieces of fishballs. Another ice cream vendor passed by and the actress bought popsicles as well.
She wrote in the video's caption, "Tusok-tusok? Fishball for the win! Challenge accepted! Thank you for suggesting, super saya."
Heart's no stranger in doing ~normal things~ we all usually do. In September 2020, Heart proved that stylish clothes need not be expensive as she went shopping at an ukay-ukay in Sorsogon. She also went on a secret shopping trip to Quiapo in November 2019 to purchase beads for a project where she created custom bracelets made out of pili nuts.
We can't wait to see what challenge Heart does next!