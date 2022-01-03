Here's How Heart Evangelista Knew She Wanted To *Fight* For Chiz Escudero

Is true love worth fighting for? It certainly was for Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero!

Heart recently recalled her love story with Chiz, including all the details about her once one-sided crush on the politician, her parents' *infamous* press conference, and the instance when she knew she wanted to fight for Chiz.

The actress-fashion influencer shared the story through a TikTok video as a response to a fan's question about her age preference for a partner.

Heart started by revealing she had a longstanding crush on Chiz.

"It’s not because I chose specifically that he was older. First and foremost, crush ko na talaga si Chiz ever since 2007 pa. May iba pa akong boyfriend noon and I saw him at a La Union beauty pageant I was hosting."

She also acknowledged the late Miriam Defensor-Santiago's part in her and Chiz's love story.

"I told Tita Miriam who I'm very close to. She asked me, sino ba dapat? Huwag na akong mag-date ng artista. I should broaden my horizon and see what's out there."

The late senator would eventually play Cupid and introduce the two to each other. Heart looked back on her first interaction and impressions of her now-husband.

"Hindi ko siya nakalimutan and I was introduced to him. In the beginning, parang hindi niya ako bet. He was being very nonchalant and chill. We spoke and spoke. We really got to know each other and I thought he was just going to be a friend."

She added, "I got to know him and he was more than what I imagined him to be. How you see him on our adulting videos, that is exactly how he was in real life. So, I really liked that, He was nice, smart, and so romantic eventually. I met a lot of wonderful people, but I just met somebody greater than all of them and I felt that I think this time around I should fight for him."



Heart even shared details about their brief split upon the request of her parents and how Chiz fought for their relationship: "My parents went out on this beautiful press conference that they had. I broke up with him. Sabi ko, cool down na muna tayo because I'm a curse to everybody that I'm with. Suprisingly, he did something I couldn't imagine, especially since it was election time and people were telling him to break up with me na."

"He fought for me. It was the first time anyone did that for me and he wanted me to be in his life, no matter what. Kahit mahirap, okay lang. Mawala na lahat huwag lang ako," she continued.