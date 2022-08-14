Whoa, Heart Evangelista Just Launched Her Line Of Collectible Toys

We're constantly amazed by how multi-talented Heart Evangelista is, and recently, she launched her newest undertaking: her very first batch of collectible toys. Wow.

"My first ever Art Toy release, a collectible set of 12 figures—each hand-painted—will be released in a limited run of only 50 sets," Heart wrote in an IG post. "Thank you already for the love."

Continue reading below ↓

Apart from Heart hand-painting each piece, she also has personalized messages for each buyer. They'll be officially on display at the Secret Fresh Gallery in San Juan on August 28, Sunday, along with Heart's other artworks.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, gallery owner Bigboy Cheng revealed that more than half of Heart's art toy sets have already been sold. Each set sells for *P200,000*, in case you're wondering.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Heart has had some ~major activities~ because of her amazing gift with art, like her 2021 project with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd. In fact, her paintings can sell for over *P2 million* each. Apparently, all her expenses come from the money she makes from them.

Congrats, Heart!

MORE ON HEART EVANGELISTA:

Chiz Escudero Admits That He’s ~*Okay*~ With Heart Evangelista Earning More Than Him

Yup, Heart Evangelista's Paintings Can Sell For Over P2 Million

Heart Evangelista On Struggling Financially In 2007: 'Thirty pesos lang laman ng ATM ko'