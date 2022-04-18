Sorry, no results were found for
Heart Evangelista Drinking Gin At Balesin Is So ~*Relatable*~ And The Internet Agrees

'First time in my life may similarities kami ni Mareng Heart.'
by Cass Lazaro for Preview.ph | Just now
Heart Evangelista drinking gin
PHOTO: Instagram/iamhearte
Given Heart Evangelista’s penchant for all things luxurious, you’d expect that her idea of a fun night consists of an elegant bottle of champagne or tequila revered by the finest connoisseurs. And yet, just recently, she managed to surprise everyone with her hilariously relatable liquor of choice.

During her recent vacation in Balesin Island, the actress and fashion maven showed off her quirky side as she belted out to her favorite karaoke tunes—all while drinking a local brand of gin with her glam team.

heart evangelista drinking gin in balesin
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte
heart evangelista drinking gin in balesin
PHOTO BY Instagram/iamhearte

As seen on her viral IG stories, Heart shared that it’s her first time trying out the Ginebra San Miguel Frasco, also known as Kwatro Kantos. The alcoholic beverage is favored for its budget-friendly cost and accessibility in local sari-sari stores, which doesn't seem to befit Heart’s jetsetting lifestyle.

Needless to say, netizens had the most amusing and funniest reactions to her post. “Ang tindi pala ni Heart. Gin ang shino-shot. Wag na tayo maarte. Hahaha,” says one fan from Twitter.

heart evangelista drinking gin in balesin
PHOTO BY Twitter

Another user even joked about the one thing she has in common with the luxury influencer, pointing out how she also mixes gin with fruit juice.

heart evangelista drinking gin in balesin
PHOTO BY Facebook

Ever heard of “The Heart Effect”? It obviously extends to her alcoholic preferences, as evidenced by how another follower was inspired to have a good time, too.

heart evangelista drinking gin in balesin
PHOTO BY Twitter
Guess it’s safe to say you’re iconic in every way, Heart!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.
* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

