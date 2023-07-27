Heart Evangelista’s Former MUA Breaks His Silence On Rumored *Fallout* With The Actress

For years, Heart Evangelista had a seemingly close bond with her makeup artist Justin Louise Soriano, who was responsible for creating her stunning looks for public events, photo shoots, and TV appearances. Alongside him was Jeck Aguilar, the talented hairstylist who completed Heart's signature look.

The trio was known for their collaborations that dazzled the red carpet and stunned the crowd at Fashion Week.

However, eagle-eyed netizens couldn’t help but notice that the three no longer follow each other on Instagram, giving rise to rumors about the state of their once-close relationship.

“Hi @justinlouisesoriano, bakit hindi na namin kayo nakikita kay @iamhearte?” one netizen commented on the makeup artist’s Instagram photo.

“What happened sa inyong 3 ni @iamhearte nag unfollow kayo sa isa’t isa and hindi na po ba kayo ang angels niya now?” another netizen asked.

Speculations arose among netizens regarding Heart's former glam team allegedly maxing out her credit card without her knowledge, which apparently led to their fallout. However, Justin decided to clarify the rumors once and for all.

“Hindi yan ang true reason ng falling out, that was created to pivot the story. But again, my mouth will remain shut,” he replied to a netizen’s comment on his TikTok account.

“Wala kasing ginamit na credit card. I have my own business, I earn on my own, I have two credit cards with the limits I needed and I live within my means. […] Dear, siya lang nagma-max out ng credit card niya. Namisinterpret niyo yung TikTok niya na nasa [Singapore] na may 24 months siyang babayaran. Siya may gastos nun, hello, kita niyo naman siguro sa sinusuot niya every day diba?”

As of writing, Heart has not commented on the issue.