Heart Evangelista Says She's Been 'Going Through Some Personal Struggles'

On social media, it may appear that Heart Evangelista is living a charmed life, but the actress, artist, and style icon recently revealed in a vlog that not everything has been going well for her.

"I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind, but at the end of the day, I’m still very, very grateful," Heart shared.

Heart went on to open up about how she's realized that life is more than just work and material things and that she's currently in a place where she's trying to be happy about the simplest things.

"I’m not gonna deny that I’ve been going through some personal struggles," she added. "I feel a lot of pressure in my life and basically now, I am really in a search for just being happy."

Heart also spoke about how she's inspired by women who stay strong and independent about their life goals despite their personal problems.

"I’m very driven by people and I’m very inspired by women that give you strength and I feel like at the end of the day, it’s really your inner strength and you being independent about what you want to do in life and not rely on anyone that matters. So that’s where I’m at."

No matter what personal struggles she's going through,we hope she's doing okay!

Watch Heart's vlog here:

