Aww, You Have To See This *Adorable* Throwback Photo Of Heart Evangelista!

Heart Evangelista is no stranger to a good #throwback pic. Having grown up in the public eye as a child model and actress, the multihyphenate is also fond of sharing old photos and videos of herself on social media. Just recently, she uploaded a photo of her younger self on Instagram—to the delight of her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

"Childlike faith," she wrote, adding a heart emoji to cap it off. The handwriting on the photo clearly states "Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco"—her real name, ICYDK. Fans were quick to give their support in the comments section, with many amazed at her beauty and cuteness even then.

However, one specific aspect of Heart's looks dominated the conversation: her eyebrows! Fellow celebrity Joross Gamboa even said, "Bata palang kilay is life na," LOL! Another sweet comment reads, "mommy cam kamukha ni Ganda si bela," to which Heart's sister Camille Ongpauco replied: "hehe yes [smiley emoji]."

The Heart in the picture has since gone on to get married and become a global fashion influencer, and now splits her time between the Philippines and Europe (particularly France, for Fashion Week!).