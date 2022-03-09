Heart Evangelista Claps Back At Netizen Who Said She Wouldn’t ~*Splurge*~ If She 'Had A Baby'

In case anyone forgot, actress and fashion maven Heart Evangelista would like all of us to know that she’s not one to back down when it comes to dealing with online trolls. Case in point: Her most recent reply to a basher that just made it to our list of fave clapbacks of all time! She had a classy response to a netizen who criticized her for spending "too much" on luxury items during her latest Fashion Week trip.

Heart, who has been strutting in the streets of Paris in stellar designer ensembles, livened up her Instagram through a hilarious and strongly relatable caption. “ Yung rampa ka ng rampa kasi namumrublema kang umuwi kasi na-max mo card mo,” she wrote. LOL!

Continue reading below ↓

While it’s obvious that Heart is financially capable of a sartorial spree, one Instagram user certainly took her joke seriously, even bringing up a sensitive subject of Heart’s fertility. Her comment stated, “Like the top influencers say, 'Never use your credit card on luxury.' Think cash-only, or Chiz! You also wouldn’t spend that kind of money if you had a baby.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Instead of responding with a shady remark, the 37-year-old star maintained her cool. She wrote, “I would spend double if I had a baby,” coupled with a red heart emoji.

Other celebs, including Katarina Rodriguez and Toni Sia, kept things light by filling her photo with praises.

Continue reading below ↓

Another netizen even had an entertaining response to Heart’s hectic lifestyle. “Hello Heart, di ko alam pano kita ipi-piem. Gusto ko lang itanong kung hindi ka napapagod kaka-bihis.” A fan replied and defended the fashion star: “Kung bayaran naman siya kada bihis, why not diba?”

Continue reading below ↓

Heart never fails to delight onlookers on both social media and real-life with her glamorous Fashion Week outfits, including the likes of esteemed global icon Anna Wintour, whom she recently had the opportunity to have breakfast with.

Just two months ago, she had a savage response to a TikTok user who criticized her for not having children. “Kulit ha. Chill. Not your uterus,” she said, adding that becoming a mom isn’t her primary source of joy and that she won’t let bullies step on her anymore.

You do you, Heart!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Heart Evangelista Meets Up With Anna Wintour In Paris

Heart Evangelista Celebrated Her 37th Birthday In A *Daring* Sheer Dress

Heart Evangelista's Beige Blonde Hair Will Be Your Next Color Peg