Heart Evangelista Hilariously Scolds Her Dog, Panda For Eating Cat Poop: 'Girl, ha, hindi nakaka-sosyal!'

Panda, Heart Evangelista's adorable black-and-white aspin, got a playful scolding from the actress when she caught her beloved furbaby taking a bite out of their pet cat, Mina's poop!

In an Instagram post shared on Panda's account managed by Heart on August 18, the fashionista and animal rights advocate shared a hilarious video where she was scolding Panda.

"I did not expect that from you," Heart said. "I thought I raised you well. Why did you eat the poop of Mina? Bakit mo ginawa 'yon? Hinahalikan pa naman kita, ha!"

"Paano 'yon? Why? My God, may pa-ganyan-ganyan ka. Bakit mo kinain yung tae ng pusa? Yuck! Girl, ha, 'di ka nakakasosyal!"

Continue reading below ↓

Heart posted a comment on the video, writing, "My gaaaawd, Pan! 'Di ka nahiya i-post pa toh?!"

Panda, whom heart adopted in 2015, was one of the rescue pups that Heart's dad found in Batangas. Since then, Panda has been living her ~*best*~ life together with Heart's growing family of furbabies including dogs Yogi, Casper, Khaleesi, Chico, and Shutiful; and her cats, Mingming, Chuni, and Mina.

MORE ON HEART AND HER ADORABLE FURBABIES:

LOOK: Heart Evangelista Puts A Face Mask On Her Dog Panda Amid COVID-19 Fears

Adopt, Don't Shop: Heart Evangelista Reminisces About The Pets She Has Fostered

UPDATE: Heart Evangelista's Maltese Dog Casper Has Been Found!